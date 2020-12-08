I was stunned at readers’ outcry over coverage of the pandemic. We are experiencing as a nation around 3,000 deaths a day and locally the numbers are no longer creeping.
Local details and coverage are almost impossible to find outside of “The World” coverage, which helps all of us to determine our response including where to travel, shop, and precautions to take when doing so.
To not cover this outbreak and its effects locally would be as irresponsible as it would have been not to cover he homicides of 9/11 if they were happening daily.
I, for one, am grateful for your responsible coverage. Please continue.
Christine Thomas
Reedsport
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In