First, I do not think that it is insignificant that Steere Bandon LLC submitted a request to amend the zoning code only to withdrawal it before it could be formally responded to. Their submission was a request for the community's consideration. To withdraw it after testing the community's gutteral reaction but withdrawing before having to endure the negative feedback was disrespectful, and I think it smacks of a developer whose motive is to exploit. I could almost hear it, "Well! Lets give it a try, what have we got to lose?"
Second, I thought his closing statement in his notice to withdrawal was interesting. He says, "We love Bandon, and our wish, then, as now, is to make a proposal which will have a positive impact on our community". Is it just me or does this statement sound patronizing? Even the name "Steere Bandon" is patronizing and condescending. While it may have some special, private meaning to the author it, never the less, implies that Bandon needs direction.
To Mike Keiser I would ask, "Why exactly do you love Bandon, and why do you wish to impact the community?" I would argue that the most positive impact for the community would be for there to be no impact at all. What is a positive impact anyway? Maybe we should figure that out first. The term "positive impact" is so subjective that it is virtually meaningless. I had a positively impacted tooth one time. I would argue that for the community of Bandon, less is more.
Third, I will give myself permission to submit a counter-proposal to his proposal that was never formally or fully proposed, and dare him to donate this special property to the community. This benevolent act would allow him to save on taxes and would have the most positive impact to the community.
Finally, to the good people of this community, I will submit to you the idea that now is not the time to be uninformed or passive. If we do not act, we will be acted upon. We appear to be under attack by the Beautiful People.
Karen Donaldson
Bandon