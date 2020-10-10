I've known Katy Eymann for more than 40 years and she is about the coolest cat I know. The Coos County Board of Commissioners are non-partisan positions, letting incumbents and candidates conceal their true partisan affiliations. They are shown on the voters pamphlet as "non-partisan," however partisan they may actually be. Except for Katy Eymann. She has the courage of her convictions and bravely attached "Democrat" to her name. With less than half of Coos County voters registered as Democrat, that is a pretty audacious act for someone running for office.
But Katy is Cool. She's a Democrat and, like me, is proud to let it be known. For this election, let's "Vote Blue No Matter Who," because there is a real difference. More so this time than ever.
Lionel Youst
Allegany
