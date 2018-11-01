PCFFA endorses Katy Eymann for Coos County Commissioner.
The largest organization of commercial fishing families on the West Coast has endorsed Katy Eymann for Coos County Commissioner. The Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations (PCFFA) Board unanimously endorsed Katy at their Oct. 22 meeting in Monterey, Calif.
The PCFFA is a coastwide federation of 15 different local and regional commercial fishermen’s organizations and has fishermen members from most of the ports on the West Coast. As a major commercial fishing industry trade association, PCFFA represents the interests of commercial fishing families who make their living harvesting and delivering high-quality seafood to America’s tables.
Katy Eymann knows and understands the key issues that affect our livelihoods. Coos County is an important coastal county to our industry, and Katy will make a fine Coos County Commissioner.
Ms. Eymann is honored to receive the endorsement of fishing families and pledges to work hard to ensure commercial fishing families can continue to earn a living and operate their businesses effectively out of Coos Bay and Bandon.
Glen Spain
Eugene