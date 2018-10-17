It is a crucial time for leadership in Coos County, for the state of Oregon, the United States and for the entire planet.
Those who choose to vote this November have the opportunity to elect a candidate who understands that growing our local economy and using our human and natural resources sustainably is the path to a productive future.
Corporations continue to ship our logs out of Coos County with little or no added value. Jobs are leaving along with the logs.
A vote for Katy Eymann for county commissioner is a vote for our future. I have known Katy for 30 years. She is passionate with a progressive vision to the future. She is also energetic and will work tirelessly for the health, wealth and well being of all in Coos County.
Dana Gaab
North Bend