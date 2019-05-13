Kate Smith was a wonderful lady and should be praised, not dishonored.
She traveled 520,000 miles to entertain American troops.
She raised $600,000,000 to fight Hitler.
She sold $107,000,000 of war bonds.
She was awarded the Medal of Freedom by Ronald Reagan in 1982.
Just because a disgruntled activist emailed information on some songs sung almost 100 years ago (that were also sung by many black men), she has been marked as a racist.
These songs existed to humorously ridicule racism in the 1930s, no to glorify it, according to many.
What you did is terribly wrong and by these actions you are not putting out the fire, but encouraging it to continue. Racism is a front for tyranny.
The Flyers and the New York Yankees did this because they were afraid to be called racist. I say to you, you are racist!
I encourage all Americans to stand and sing God Bless America whenever you can.
God bless Kate Smith and "God Bless America".
Diana Johnson
Powers