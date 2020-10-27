I am voting for Kat Stone RN for Oregon Senate District 1 because she cares about everyone, her opponent has shown repeatedly that he does not. His record in Salem is all about protecting businesses, including big foreign corporations, instead of those who actually have to work for a living.
Our current state senator voted against a bill to provide unemployment benefits to part-time workers. It did pass, but not because of Heard. This is a law that is based on basic fairness and equality. Part-time workers who are no longer working, due to no fault of their own, should have the same protections as their counterparts who work full-time. If Heard can’t see that, he is no friend to the average person and he needs to go.
Kat Stone is a good choice to replace him. I hope you agree and join me in voting for Kat Stone RN for OR SD1.
Marilyn Oberbeck
Port Orford
