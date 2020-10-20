Again, we have suffered another summer of hideous unending smoke. As a native Oregonian, it angers me to hear the news blame mismanagement of federal and BLM lands. Plenty of evidence points to the problem — "fake forests." Industrialized timber landscapes, thousands of acres planted entirely of Douglas fir. “Pitch forests,” a disaster waiting to happen. It did.
A natural forest floor is blanketed with a variety of ferns, moss, mushrooms, deciduous trees, hardwoods, flora and fauna, that don’t burn well. This type of vegetation doesn’t exist in private plantations. Industry’s interest is $$$$$. Trees are planted too close together, equal age & height, or, worse yet, stair stepped plantations next to each other. They aerial spray these “fake forests” with pesticides and herbicides (poison) preventing natural growth of any kind. Same-age trees standing too close together for either fire resilience or bird habitat.
The industry has mismanaged their land to death. It is affecting EVERYONE, not just Oregonians. Something must to be done to correct this imbalance. If industry is allowed to go back and repeat this process, it is the definition of insanity. When trees are cut down before reaching the peak of their ability to absorb carbon, it stunts one of the state’s biggest assets in combating climate change. The use of herbicide on clear-cuts and the lack of mature trees have deteriorated habitat for native songbirds on industrial private lands. Fact: Streams for salmon, other fish and for drinking is drying up because young forests use more water and lose more of it to evaporation.
It will take years to correct the imbalance in our forests, as this practice has been allowed for far too long, but something must be done. Industry needs to be held accountable and make changes going forward. Vote for Kat Stone! She has a plan to begin remedying this imbalance and creating fire resilient communities.
Diana Larson
Myrtle Creek
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In