The Jordan Cove project would actually be very positive for climate warming. China and Asia are the biggest users of coal. This would actually lower their use of coal.
Coal-fired plants are the first thing we need to eliminate for global warming. Natural gas has a lower carbon footprint and is the cleanest for power generated. Wind and solar are great generators of green power but you must have to have generators when the wind does not blow or there is no sun.
We must realize, you must have both. Don't think of Jordan cove as a polluter it is not.
Jeffery Savage
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In