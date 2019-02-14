What does Jordan Cove do? Many of the comments I have seen indicate that if the price of natural gas declines Jordan Cove will not be able to stay open. Jordan Cove is a transportation company. The project will build a pipeline, a short pipeline if you look at the total miles of gas pipeline in the United States. The project will build a liquefaction plant to reduce the gas to a liquid so that it can be transported to market. Jordan Cove will not be selling gas, it will be transporting gas. The contracts to transport gas are 20-year contracts made with very, very large utilities. This is safe, secure investment by a private company using private money in our community. We need to support it.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay