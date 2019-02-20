Horizontal drilling? What? Jordan Cove will be using horizontal drilling to go UNDER rivers and our bay. In the case of Coos Bay the pipeline will be up to 180 feet under the bottom of the bay. Much has been made of the effects of a leak in the pipeline. Many people believe that black gooey crude will leak into our environment. Please remember this is a gas. A gas will rise and dissipate. There will be no clean up, no oil covered birds, no contamination of our drinking water. Cries of "Ruining the Rouge!", mass killing of salmon, clams, and oysters are NOT true. If a lie is shouted loud enough and long enough it will be perceived to be true. We must use our god given intelligence to sort the truth. Jordan Cove will be safe and environmentally sound. Please step up and speak out in support.
Dick Leshley
Coos Bay