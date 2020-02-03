This is what is so bad about the environmental regulatory system. Someone makes a claim that Jordan Cove LNG will emit “37.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere each year” and someone else wants to argue that, really the figure is much smaller. Now I have no idea whether the first figure is correct or if it is meant to represent just the LNG terminal or if it includes the 234 miles of leaky pipeline as well, but frankly, it doesn’t matter. Even pro-gas advocate Dick Leshley admits it, the Jordan Cove project leaks, period!
Yes, it’s nice to see that Dick has some environmental standards and wouldn’t support a project that emits 37.5 mm tons, but he will happily tolerate 2.1 mm tons while we march toward climate Armageddon. Instead of demanding a zero tolerance policy, people are literally reduced to bickering over how much pollution is acceptable because the state and federal regulatory system sets legal limits of toxicity.
What a farce. My prediction is FERC will issue approval of the project in mid to late February and Pembina stock will see an uptick. The company will be in no hurry to pursue the additional required state and local permits necessary to break ground however, until market conditions improve. The company has already cut back on its spending. In fact, if Trump has his way with rolling back so-called environmental protections, it may be cheaper for the company to hold off on these permits until a later date.
You have free articles remaining.
If I’m right, that’s good news offering a brief reprieve for the environment and bad news for the locals expecting to rake in zillions of dollars when Jordan Cove begins construction.
Mary Geddry
Coquille