With regard to the “mitigation” of the extensive eel grass that will be decimated by Jordan Cove, it seems highly likely that replanting in the tidal flat where depressions are made, will not be successful due to sedimentation and other factors. Under the rules, if the transplanted eel grass does not grow within five years, Jordan Cove would be required to plant again, and if the eel grass does not grow again within 5 years, then more replanting. So how many years will they be allowed to replant again, and then again, when initially the original eel grass habitat has been destroyed? No eel grass, no nursery.
This “mitigation" is backward! Transplant some of the eel grass to the new location and see if it grows without destroying the eel grass that is already there. Since eel grass beds are nurseries, where will the nurseries be if the current one is destroyed before a new one is established? Nurseries are very important to many species, and must be available on a yearly basis, not sometime down the road when a new one is established.
Why not make some depressions in the tidal flat and transplant some eel grass there first before destroying the whole eel grass patch? Then we can wait for five years to see if it takes hold and we will still have a nursery..
It is abundantly clear that Jordan Cove would be destructive to so many parts of our environment.
Jolly Hibbits
Bandon