After 14 long years of hearing about and hoping for Jordan Cove to happen, it’s almost here.
Since taking over the project two years ago, Pembina has made significant progress with permits, community education and voluntary land right of way easements. For all of us who have been watching and supporting the project for that long, it’s time we gather what energy we have left and support the project through this final push.
As we heard in the Coos Bay City Council meeting last Tuesday, Pembina is working to align all of its local and state permits to ensure they have everything tied up by the end of January. With an expected February FERC decision, Jordan Cove could, in theory, begin construction in 2022. After all these years of supporting the project, attending public hearings, voicing our support and progressing it forward, we can’t run out of steam on the last mile of the marathon!
You have free articles remaining.
If you support Jordan Cove – for whatever your own reasons – I encourage you to continue to publicly show it. We’re in the final stretch and the project needs our support more than ever. Jordan Cove has the potential to be a game changer for Southern Oregon and the South Coast and we can’t let it slip through our fingers after all the hard work we’ve all put in over the past decade and a half. Things that are worthwhile don’t often come easy. We’ve earned this.
Steve Jansen
North Bend