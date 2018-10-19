We just received a glossy flyer in the mail from Jordan Cove that is the biggest piece of propaganda we have ever seen. The flyer says: “Respect Oregon” imposed over a peaceful scene of a young family in front of a campfire and tent, mimicking the pastime of many true Oregonians who love the state and its clean environment. This flyer is the antithesis of how our environment will be treated if Jordan Cove is allowed to invade our beautiful, clean, and serene Oregon Coast.
Our Oregon Coast is known worldwide for its natural resources and beauty. But Jordan Cove stealthily targets our vulnerable community by paying off county commissioners and other politicians, and by offering vague exaggerated promises to schools, businesses and our communities. Jordan Cove promises the world but delivers deceit. The flyer is a prime example of that deceit.
The industry has a history of destroying natural resources and using eminent domain to accomplish their goals. And who gets all this “wonderful” fracked gas? Not us, it’s all shipped overseas.
They promise jobs through clean energy but this is really all about a foreign country threatening to take private property from Oregonians. Why do you think that Washington, California and other towns in Oregon have rejected similar proposals?
Jordan Cove says it will create jobs. Historically, these type of jobs are provided by skilled workers brought in to build the pipeline, and very few (perhaps less than 150) will be permanent.
Jordan Cove states it is “clean” and will protect our natural resources. It is not clean. It is a polluter and Jordan Cove will become the biggest polluter in Oregon. They claim it is safe. If anyone is paying attention to the news across the country, they will see communities put at terrible risk from fracking, poor maintenance and explosive accidents.
Ask yourself: “How can this project be safe when even the industry standards advise against building these facilities within mega-earthquake and tsunami risk zones?”
Respectful? Are they respecting our lives and desires when they ignore these risks, take our properties, and lie to the community? Jordan Cove has spent millions of dollars to take over this community and landowners’ properties, so that a foreign company can make a profit.
Let’s pursue industry that really will support and respect our Oregon values. That is not JORDAN COVE.
Sylvia Mangan
North Bend