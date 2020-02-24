This is to acknowledge and appreciate the letter from Chief Kappelman printed in The World on Feb. 17, 2020.
No one is born with a desire to harm others. Imagine if everyone would live their lives from a place of kindness what a different world this would be.
Many bumper stickers remind us to "PRACTICE KINDNESS" or "IN THE END, ONLY KINDNESS MATTERS."
Wouldn’t it be amazing if the Southern Oregon Coast became known as the Center for Acts of Kindness! It is easy to start with a smile and join the Kindness Team today.
Char Luther
Coos Bay