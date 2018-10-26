Hard working people should be able to afford to keep a roof over their head. But right now that’s not the case for too many people in Coos Bay and across Oregon. During the 2016-17 school year, one student in every 20 experienced homelessness in Coos County. We need to do something to address our housing crisis.
The good news is our statewide ballot gives us a chance to help with the housing crisis: voting yes on Measure 102. At first glance, it might seem like Measure 102 doesn’t apply to those of us living and voting in Coos County. After all, we don’t have a housing bond on the ballot. But the purpose of Measure 102 is to enable local cities with affordable housing bonds to maximize their funds to help as many people as possible, so if we ever do pass a bond for affordable housing, Measure 102 would help us immensely.
As it stands, Oregon law does not allow local governments to use bond funds in partnership with private groups or non-profits. Instead, the law requires local municipalities work in a silo to create that affordable housing. They’re cut off from the wealth of resources and expertise available at local non-profits. Making this small change to the Oregon constitution will open up so many opportunities across the state to more effectively combat housing instability and get our neighbors into permanent and stable housing.
The housing crisis is something we will have to contend with for years or decades to come. We need to be prepared. Voting yes on Measure 102 will give folks throughout the state the opportunity to not only build more housing than they would otherwise be able, but it will enable us to follow suit when we decide to build more affordable housing in our community.
Please join me in voting Yes on Measure 102.
Marlin Reiber
North Bend