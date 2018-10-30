There are more than 23,000 students experiencing homelessness across Oregon — and they live in every corner of our state, including ours. During the 2016-17 school year, one student in every 20 in Coos County experienced homelessness. As a professor, I see the impact of our housing crisis on the students in our community every day.
For families forced to wait for shelter and permanent homes, their kids don’t get the sleep they need and can’t get to school regularly. They fall behind and are at greater risk of dropping out. As a community, we need to push harder for more affordable housing to help these kids and their families.
That’s why I’m voting yes on Measure 102 this fall.
Measure 102 is a small change that will allow communities to stretch affordable housing bond funds. Cities will be able to partner with local nonprofit groups in implementing affordable housing bond projects. Right now, governments have to be completely responsible for housing bond projects. That means Oregon is losing out on millions of federal matching dollars for these projects.
Coos Bay isn’t considering an affordable housing bond on this year’s ballot — but if the time comes where a bond makes sense, Measure 102 would help us immensely.
Please join me in voting yes on Measure 102.
Bernadette Kapocias
North Bend