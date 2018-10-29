I am writing in support of Caddy McKeown for state representative. She has numerous accomplishments in support of medical services here on the South Coast, and has had legislative success in the encouragement of local students entering the medical field, partnering with OHSU for training and working to recruit and retain new physicians to our community. The more compelling story, however, is Caddy herself.
Caddy is a uniquely qualified citizen/legislator who knows this community and its dynamics. She brings to us a unique blend of intelligence with the willingness to listen and be educated, idealism without ideology, accessibility and candor. I have come to trust her integrity, pragmatism and ability to work to forge solutions that we can all live with.
In this increasingly toxic partisan environment, she is a breath of fresh air, and we need more like her. Please join me in voting to return Caddy as our state representative.
Tom McAndrew
Coos Bay