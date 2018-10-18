Coos County Voters should know the facts about Measure 6-168 before voting this November. Proponents of this measure are, without exception, ideologically opposed to all forms of urban renewal funding or Enterprise Zone programs created to spur economic development, support job creation and increase the county tax base.
Thoughtful voters will evaluate factual information on a case-by-case basis and apply their own assessment. Case in point: the Coos County Urban Renewal Agency Plan Amendment was approved and adopted by all four sponsors: Coos Bay, North Bend, the Port and the Coos County Board of Commissioners. The amended plan discontinues the ‘special levy’ and adds an ‘under-levy’ provision.
You might ask “what does that mean for me as a tax payer? Your personal tax statement shows a value for “Coos County Urban Renewal”. That’s the amount of property taxes you pay into North Spit taxing districts that have monies diverted for URA projects. You pay NOTHING EXTRA. Those taxing districts have agreed to forego part of their tax revenue to support the URA. North Spit industrial landowners and employers also support the URA. Their letters of support and testimony are a matter of record.
For 2017/18, $84,000 of ‘excess value’ property taxes was paid into the URA. Our elected leaders from the cities of Coos Bay and North Bend and our County Board of Commissioners all felt that forgoing the $84,000 in distributions to other taxing districts was a small price to pay for the economic potential the URA can play in increasing investment and job creation for our communities.
For instance, Coos County gave up $11,000 out of $6.9 million property tax revenue- a small drop in the county’s budgetary bucket. According to the amended URA Plan, this money can be used for things such as matching funds required to apply for state and federal grants, infrastructure, and planning. Specifically, the URA project list includes safety and evacuation planning for the North Spit should a natural disaster occur (Cascadia event). North Spit recreational users, employers and employees all benefit from projects undertaken by the URA.
The added ‘under levy’ provision retains control of the URA budget by our County Commissioners should any large project(s) locate on the North Spit. The Commissioners solely retain the power to divert URA monies to the North Spit taxing districts as they see fit. Please join me in voting NO on Measure 6-168.
Todd Goergen
Coos Bay