I have always checked candidates before I vote in any election. I have checked Caddy McKeown and found her lacking. She seems to vote in lockstep with the Portland liberals and has done little for the South Coast. She is a good reason for term limits! I have also checked on Teri Grier and found her to be very intelligent, committed, and has a very positive attitude. I think she will be a very good state representative and will try to clean up the mess in Salem. It is time we started cleaning up Salem and get Oregon where it should be and hasn't been for years with the current Democrats in office.
Join me in voting for Teri Grier!
Phil Shellabarger
Coquille