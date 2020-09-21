I grew up in Florence and we are raising our family in Reedsport. I have known Boomer Wright for a long time and have been able to really see him in action as he has substituted in the Reedsport schools where I work. He is a wonderful person, an excellent teacher and he would be a really effective State Representative.
Boomer’s familiarity with education and with what is important to parents, kids and teachers really sets him apart and will make him so effective. Also, my husband works in the timber industry and Boomer has the endorsement of #TimberUnity and is a strong, vocal supporter of small businesses, especially natural resource based small businesses. So many are quick to say that our small towns and our timber heritage are things of the past. Not so. There is a strong, important role for our small towns AND our natural resource based businesses in our state’s future. The world needs our wood products!
Boomer is the experienced, common sense person who can really make a difference for us in Salem.
Please join me in voting for Boomer.
Shelbe Renner
Reedsport
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In