I was at another meeting with John Sweet today. It seems that we bump elbows at a wide range of meetings involving community concerns. John is always a welcome addition because of his insight and his common sense approach to things. He has a great deal of knowledge on a wide range of subjects and shares this knowledge freely. Along with having an incredible memory and demeanor, John is extremely diplomatic. If we are headed the wrong direction or getting off track, he has a way of bringing us back around. John is a great asset to our county, communities and individuals.
He gets stuff done.
Please join me in re-electing John Sweet as our County Commissioner.
Ron Kutch
North Bend