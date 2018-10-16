Join me and vote for Sweet
John Sweet is too much of a gentleman to toot his own horn or muckrake with his competitor in the rhetorical gutter. He is too modest to elucidate his accomplishments so l offer voters these important facts.
John has been instrumental in bringing the board of commissioners together to work as a team. He worked with others to implement many of the recommendations made by the two citizen’s committees that studied county operations a few years ago.
Specific examples include:
1. He worked with other commissioners to break up the “silo” structure of county operations management. All departments now report regularly to all three commissioners in public meetings, so each department is aware of the what the others are doing, fostering efficiency and cooperation among departments that did not previously exist.
2. We now have a functioning IT department providing computer support to departments throughout the county, with minimal capital investment.
3. He worked with board colleagues to reorganize our timber operations to enhance and ensure sustainable yields and shorter crop cycles, a major factor in keeping Coos County fiscally solvent without raising taxes.
4. He worked to reorganize the parks department so that today it contributes cash to county operations instead of draining reserves.
5. John continues to be a strong supporter of economic development recognizing the importance of attracting outside investment in the county that increase tax revenues and jobs we would not otherwise have.
6. John worked with others to change our solid waste operation into a revenue generator instead of a drain on the general fund, saving the county hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.
John Sweet recognizes and understands that our number one issue in Coos County is having a level of prosperity that provides opportunity and hope for our citizens, especially our young people. That can only happen with investment. Our environment is special, and we need to protect it. Tourism is an important contributor to our economy. But we need real investment to increase our taxable asset base instead of increasing tax rates. He knows we can do that without sacrificing what makes our community special.
John’s opponent is a single issue advocate. She has no experience in county operations. She claims to be a person of PLANNING and ACTION. She forgets (or doesn’t understand) she also needs RESOURCES.
John does. Join me and vote for John Sweet, County Commissioner.
Jon Barton
Coos Bay
Vote for McKeown
It is time to choose our representative for House District 9. Our current representative is Caddy McKeown. Rep. Caddy McKeown has served us for three terms and is asking us to return her to office. It is time to choose.
Why should we use our one vote to send Rep. Caddy McKeown to Salem as our representative? Rep. Caddy McKeown has proven that she can be effective in minimizing the negative effects of the very liberal Portland representatives. How can she do this? In a word, respect. In the six years she has been our representative she has earned the respect of her colleagues on both sides of the aisle. She has been rewarded by being chosen for several leadership positions. Whey is important to us on the south coast? As a leader she is in position to shape policy that is beneficial to our region. A newcomer will not be able to do that.
Our Rep. Caddy McKeown is one of us. She was born and raised with us. She has lived through the good times and bad times. She raised a family here. She knows us, not as voters to persuade, but as friends and neighbors. She believes, really believes, that we on the south coast are winners. She has the intelligence, life skills, and desire to go to Salem and let them know that we will not settle for seconds. Do we all agree with everything Rep. McKeown has done during her service? Of course not. If we did she would not be doing her job, but we can be sure that she has and will represent us without losing sight of who we are and what we hold dear. How do I know this? She is one of us, born and bred.
Vote to return Representative Caddy McKeown.
Dick Leshley Coos Bay