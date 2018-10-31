Since September The World and the Oregonian have reported a total $20,000 contribution to John Sweet’s campaign for Coos County Commissioner by Jordan Cove LNG. This past week most of us received a mailer stating that Mr. Sweet has received $40,000 in contributions from Jordan Cove as of Oct. 11. The Oregon Secretary of State’s database keeps a required list of contributions to individuals’ campaigns, which is found online. According to that database the amount he has received from Jordan Cove has actually reached $50,000 to date — given in $10,000 payments, all within the last three months!
Now that’s a lot of money from a single contributor to a campaign for a local office in our area. I realize free money is hard to turn down, but free money made as campaign contributions to possible decision makers isn’t really free. Big corporations such as Canadian-based Pembina, parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary Jordan Cove LNG, expect a big return. And that is where there is some danger.
Most all citizens and elected officials in our region want to see growth in good paying jobs, but with this amount of money going into his campaign, the public has reason to question whether Mr. Sweet will be able to fairly represent the broad public interest as county commissioner. Serious concerns exist about harm to sport and commercial fishing, the future of tourism, safety of residents who would face risks directly, air and water pollution from construction and operation, the use of eminent domain to force a pipeline right-of-way through private land owners’ property, and many other issues that Jordan Cove LNG has not successfully addressed in a series of past applications to various state and federal agencies. In his public comments and campaign literature he is very dismissive of these important concerns.
Voters can reasonably question whether John Sweet would be able to objectively judge and vote on permit applications, changes to zoning and land use regulations, or even the use of urban renewal funds that would benefit Jordan Cove LNG’s proposed project. The possibility and appearance of there being, what used to be known as a conflict of interest, is hard to overlook. I feel that while he is county commissioner, Mr. Sweet should excuse himself from any vote or act that would be a direct benefit to that proposed LNG project.
Steve Miller
Coos Bay