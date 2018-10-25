I am writing this letter of endorsement based primarily on having served as a Douglas County Commissioner for 33 years. During this time, I have met and worked with county commissioners from all parts of the United States, which also includes Commissioner John Sweet from Coos County. John's integrity and commitment to the job are a matter of record.
John understands the complex issues involved with the management of federal and state timber land, which is vital to the economic future of Coos County, as well as the State of Oregon.
John's approach to the variety of challenges and issues facing Coos County has always been measured and thoughtful. John respects the views and positions of all citizens, and considers them carefully before making a decision. That, combined with John's business and administrative experience and background make him the clear and best choice for Coos County Commissioner.
Doug Robertson
Roseburg