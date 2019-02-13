Clarification on clarifications. I must respond to Tom Burdett’s letter in support of Pembina Corporation. I know Mr. Burdett, consider myself his friend, and know he is an asset to our community. However, when making statements concerning seismic geology and forest management it is best to consult those with degrees in those disciplines. His claim of low seismic activity can be easily refuted by simply looking at the USGS website. Look at all the seismic events in just the past 30 days. There were well over 100 events in that time. There was a 2.1 earthquake off Coos Bay on 1/29/19. His assertion of safety being a priority in construction is dubious at best. It is certain that TEPCO made the same claims when constructing Fukushima which has been hemorrhaging poison into the Pacific since 2011. I am sure the same was said when Deepwater Horizon was built creating an environmental catastrophe. Try some Gulf of Mexico shrimp. It tastes like oil.
Concerning wildfires Mr. Burdett claims to have the testimony of first responders and “others” that support his views, I do not think grouping everyone into a collective support group is fair or objective. It is not appropriate to politicize their sacrifice. I am certain that many of them would feel that adding a highly explosive gas pipeline to an intense superheated event like the one in Paradise, Calif., would by no means improve the desperate situation they face. Everyone knows pouring gas on a fire is bad. I agree with the fact that anything can happen. Recently in California, a plane caught fire on take-off and crashed into a home close to the airport killing four at a Superbowl party. Yes, anything CAN happen. Why would we choose to multiply that risk exponentially? What if a plane crashes into a massive LNG storage facility built next to an airport? The death toll would far exceed a family of four. Jobs are important but at what cost? The Canadian Pembina Corporation has only one motive for causing irreparable harm to our air, water, well-being, safety, and way of life. It is not to create jobs and be generous benefactors. Their goal is massive profit for themselves and their shareholders. There is no need for clarification and no misunderstanding whatsoever on that particular point. If something seems too good to be true.
Jeffery Eberwein
Coos Bay