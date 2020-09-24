The year 2020 has been full of challenges and changes — ones that have caused distress, heartache and loss for so many. Leaders during these tough times will help us through these challenges. Leaders like Jessica Engelke.
Jessica has served on the NB City Council for the past few years with a true heart for this city. She listens with intent to all matters in front of her — to carefully consider and weigh tough decisions keeping in mind basic community needs.
Jessica’s experience as a professor at Southwestern Oregon Community College along with her valued participation in many professional, community organizations has given her balanced skills and abilities to lead this community into the future.
To confidently face the challenges in front of us all and work to make the necessary changes successful, vote Jessica Engelke for Mayor, City of North Bend.
Please vote — Election Day is November 3, 2020.
Terri Turi
North Bend
