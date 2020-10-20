Please, before we make our final decisions on who to vote for as our next mayor and city councilors, consider, another issue you may have not have thought of.
This particular issue is one that many of us fear will once again stir up all those same arguments and acrimonious feelings and declarations made during our last "fight" with the City Council over the "Safety Fee" issue. (Ignoring our vote, lowering the fee, and future public control over all fees.) If we continue with the same councilors in charge, Jessica Engelke as mayor, and Timm Slater as councilor, we will be in for more of the same.
Once in office, and once that massive amounts of advertising money is spent on "educating" us (like last time?!?), we will very soon find yet another grab at more money by way of a "levy" placed before us. Another attempt to "side-step" the maximum yearly property tax controls. Both Engelke and Slater have made recent remarks as to how they will "move our city forward", once funding allows?
More of the same. Same as has always been. They will do "wonders", once they have more money.
James Rose has sensible solutions. He has found many ways in which the previous council could have cut and maintained expenses. (If our community swimming pool didn't "require" a $90,000 management salary, it probably would be able to reopen). He'll prioritize the many issues facing our city, listen to the residents, and then work to find answers.
We can fix these things. James Rose and a new City Council with Jonathan Vinyard, Pat Goll, and Susanna Noordhoff will help us to do it.
A positive new direction. James Rose for Mayor.
Jim Bowman
North Bend
