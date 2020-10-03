I believe the choice is very clear for President. With all the present office holder's "qualifications" such as mismanaged coronavirus pandemic and 205,000+ deaths, a failed Trump University, failed casinos, failing golf courses, hotels, and on and on, not to mention to whom he owes the $421,000,000. A failed mediocre vodka in a fancy bottle. If he wasn't President, he couldn't pass a security clearance.
Who wouldn't want this guy to continue, despite his groveling to Russian dictator Putin, his affinity for most dictators (Erdogan, Kim Jong Un, etc.) and his alienation of our western European allies? Or his nearly complete departure from truth or being in bed with Wall Street? In ruination of the tax code for his and his cronies' benefit, and on that note: paying $750 in federal taxes the first two years of his term, something you might expect a poor worker to pay?
Let's not forget that he is quoted as saying the "benefit of the coronavirus is that he doesn't have to shake hands with disgusting people" (otherwise known as his constituency). Let's also know of his love for immigrants, as long as they are the right color. Concentration camps for adults or children? Yes, he's got them. Sure, what's not to like about this fellow?
Manipulating the CDC to downplay virus protections, pushing through a nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court before the election in case he needs to be declared
President after some election chicanery that he manufactures. What's not to like?
As it turns out, he does have a billion — in debt. His business acumen is demonstrably just as good as his ability in the office he holds for now (not). Certainly he's a pious guy because he uses troops, gas, and a general pushing his way to church through a demonstration, so he can photo-op there holding a Bible upside down. He has all the Presidential bearing of a carnival barker, and yet, he might be re-elected.
Or, alternatively, you could vote for the other guy, who looks and acts Presidential, pays his taxes, and has served his country in government for his working lifetime, and could likely get us out of the mess this current man has made of America.
Your choice: undo this mess for four more and likely much more destructive chaotic years or not. It's your vote.
John Peery
Coos Bay
