I have to say something about the "Trump trucks" still sporting the huge, ridiculous flags. Stop it already. He has lost, a few times over now. Nothing in the world is going to make the results any different. I saw a guy with a big, jacked up "Trump truck" red in the face yelling at these people with a Biden/Harris sticker. This is not OK. No amount of cloth attached to your vehicle will make the results any different. America chose Biden. There are a lot of us here that are thrilled! So, you don't get to get in our faces because you can't take the L. Be good sports and just stop already. It's crazy how much a dead horse can be beat before it falls apart.
Christy Ashcraft
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In