It has been my honor to serve you in the State Legislature for the last 15 years. I have gained a deep understanding of the unique needs of our coastal communities and fought hard for the district I represent. It takes grit and collaboration to make sure our coastal communities aren’t left out of the conversation in Salem, and I know that Cal Mukumoto possesses the skills and disposition to be a strong voice for us. He has my full endorsement for House District 9. I urge you all to vote for Cal in the May 19 Democratic primary, and again in the November General Election.
Having held multiple leadership positions through my tenure in the legislature, I know the importance of being able to work across the aisle on solutions that work for all Oregonians, while also keeping the unique interests of my district front of mind. Cal Mukumoto is also no stranger to working with folks with diverse perspectives, and he gets results. His time with national forest collaborative groups required him to work for solutions that were acceptable to a variety of stakeholders like the timber industry, environmental sector, and federal agencies. This kind of experience will help Cal get the work done and effectively govern in Salem.
Our communities face many obstacles, especially now. Adapting to the impacts of COVID-19 will require innovation and a thoughtful plan of action. Cal has the expertise to navigate these challenging times. His years of experience helping small businesses and tribal communities through economic instability is exactly what we need moving forward.
Cal has my support and also the early endorsement of trusted organizations like the Coos Bay Education Association, Oregon Education Association, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, the Joint Council of Teamsters Local 37, and the Oregon State Building and Construction Trades Council. Join me along with other local leaders and coastal families in supporting Cal Mukumoto for House District 9.
Arnie Roblan
State Senator, District 5
