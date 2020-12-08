I see people running around wearing no protection from Covid19.
I read in your paper where some business owners defied the lockdown by the state.
I know several people that had 10 or more people for Thanksgiving in spite of the stern warning not too.
The pandemic is now raging and killing many more Oregonians along with many thousand Americans.
These people who don't feel the want or need to help their fellow persons protect the public from this disease really need to be dealt with harshly.
It will take us all working together to beat this pandemic, not just a person here and there.
Quit being so stubborn and greedy I say to these people bent on business as usual.
Duane Slagle
Powers
