Response to David Rupkalvis’ Duty to cover the Pandemic.
It’s Saturday and I am perusing the World Newspaper online of which I am a subscriber when I came across your piece. My first thought was “oh lovely, a mediaite is going to tell me why their opinion matters.” As if the last 5 years of my life have not been pummeled enough by their relentless opinions.
Mr. Rupkalvis, death happens. Those who die today from a host of maladies and labeled a COVID-19 victim shouldn’t have their death, feted, scrutinized and sadly statisticized for politics. Death is to be handled with dignity. Period.
What is not said today, is that “this is flu season, people die.” In which the proper response is “oh, that’s too bad.” End of public story. The rest remains with the family, where it belongs.
You are the storyteller. How it ends is death, end of story. Journalists should not question the person, who did they know? Did they wear a mask? Were they already sick? It’s none of your business. It remains with the family.
News stories are analogous to wearing the same dress twice to a similar event. Its faux pas. No one wears the same dress day after day, for a year, ongoing. Change the dress David.
A COVID-19 vaccine. Which will do no more than give a person a 50/50 chance, no better odds than we have now. Those who are ill, weak, older, must as they always have, make decisions for themselves. They can stay home to avoid more illness or go out into society and roll the dice. The vaccine will not change that.
The COVID-19 vaccine much like any other vaccine, is going to do nothing to protect anyone from contracting any one of the other four types of influenza. The CDC states “A & B types of influenza cause seasonal epidemics of disease almost every winter in the U.S.” That is reality. Mediaites such as yourself are advocating that the vaccine is a cure. As though the sun will rise again. Stop it.
Valerie Palmer
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In