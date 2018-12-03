As I get on Facebook and Youtube, doing my daily business online, I frequently encounter Jordan Cove's ads, complete with guitar music and lovely pastoral scenes, with more and more empty promises of jobs, jobs, jobs!
It sickens me to encounter this BS. There will be no stable, permanent employment for Coos County’s residents if this monstrosity gets the green light. And once again, I’m here to air my objections.
Even if such jobs were guaranteed, it would not be worth the eminent domain, along with the environmental and financial ruin, that project's accompanying pipeline would bring down on 600+ landowners between here and California, all of whom are unlucky enough to be situated along the proposed pipeline route.
Those ads are full of lies. I repeat: there will be virtually no stable, permanent jobs for Coos County residents if this project goes through! Just a few temporary construction jobs. It won’t even improve the economy here, because Jordan Cove would be getting an extended tax break lasting ten years or more. What's in it for us are health risks and environmental risks we all would be better off avoiding. Geographically, this area isn’t stable enough to accommodate such an assault on our land and waterways. We get all the liability and all the risk while a Canadian fossil fuel company enjoys all the profit.
It pains me to have to bring this up yet again. We’ve hashed it all out, repeatedly, over the past fifteen years since Jordan Cove first came to town with this outrageous proposal. Their project has been rejected in both Washington and California already. Has it even occurred to Jordan Cove's local cheerleaders that our neighboring states might have had good reason to turn it down?
Beyond all that, it is high time we begin adopting alternatives to fossil fuel. Considering the environmental damage caused by the fossil fuel industry worldwide, the endless wars fought over oil, and the danger it poses to our survival as a species, the price we pay at the pump could well be the least of it. After fifteen years of Jordan Cove's empty promises, hasn't this gone on long enough?
Dorothy Reeves
Coos Bay