How do parents become "ineligible" to reunite with their children? How do they "lose" that right? Who has the right to decide their rights? I don't care if the parents have been deported already. That was the administration's choice. This may be apocryphal, my father attributed the line "you broke it, you bought it" to General Marshall when advocating for the Marshall plan after WWII. Unfortunately, the current commander in chief took this action in the name of us all, so it's our pocketbook, not his.
Whatever detective work is needed to locate parents, blood testing, travel costs; that's on us. Too bad, I don't think we can even sue for reimbursement of these costs, even though they are a direct result of his complete incompetence and utter ignorance. People may argue about whether or not grounds could be found after he leaves office, but by that time I suspect he will be Russia's newest American ex-pat breaking ground for construction of Trump Tower Moscow.
Thirty-five percent of refugee children may NEVER see their families ever again! There is at least one parent/child relationship which no amount of government funding or bureaucracy can amend. The father who committed suicide when his child was taken away. No one in this world or any other can place that innocent child into the arms of the father who sacrificed everything on the glimmer of a better life for his precious child. No matter the hardships of leaving home, leaving whatever small sliver of family support or security you may have been able to cobble together in a defacto war zone, the hardships of travelling by foot over thousands of miles, struggling over all terrains, in all weather, avoiding predators (both the four- and two-legged variety), he could bear ALL that, but NOT having his flesh and blood ripped away. That child was his reason for being, the only reason he kept putting one foot in front of the other.
Asialee Crumley
Coos Bay