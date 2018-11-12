It appears my recent letter that I ask what proud Democrats were proud of really offended Phil Thompson. First he says he is a proud Democrat because he is not a Republican. That's good, I am glad he is not a Republican!
He then ignores the questions that I ask. Are you proud of the lies, corruption and felonies of Hillary Clinton, the sexual predator Bill Clinton, Antifa's violence, the despicable conduct of the Democrats and mobs during the Kavenaugh confirmation?
Mr. Thompson also did not like the fact that I said the Democrat Party is now the Socialist Party of hate, violence, and mob rule. Well Mr. Thompson just look around, your party just elected a bunch of socialists including Peter DeFazio, who has never denied being a socialist. And of course you have good old Bernie and Cortez. As for hate just watch your CNN and your other fake news channels and the other flakey liberals when the talk about Trump. Mob rule is a daily event.
Mr. Thompson says I should expand my horizons and stop getting all my info from Fox News, etc. Mr. Thompson you do not know where I get my news. I even watch some of the fake news channels for entertainment!
Then Mr. Thompson says Trump has never told the truth. Really? Apparently Mr. Thompson has never watched the Clintons or Peter DeFazio. Nobody can out lie them!
Then Mr. Thompson goes on to the old Democrat line about how the Republicans are going to cut Social Security and Medicare. Mr. Thompson do you even know how many years Democrats have harped on this? You forgot the one about pushing Granny over the cliff in her wheelchair.
I don't think Mr. Thompson has noticed how well Trump has done with the economy or how low the unemployment is. You can hate Trump all you want but it is hard argue with success!
Mr. Thompson says I seem to dislike anyone with views that differ from mine and that is his opinion. I do have friends that have different opinions than mine and your opinion is worth little to nothing.
Have a nice day.
Phil Shellabarger
Coquille