Pembina and its predecessors are all foreign corporations. They noted our community’s economic history and figured they could exploit our vulnerable situation. They figured this would be the easiest place to impose an LNG facility that other communities had previously rejected. This long-shot LNG venture could possibly make a lot of money! Its effects on our community was of little personal consequence to the corporate leaders.
So, they bamboozled our local community with bogus claims of “no environmental harm” and wonderful “economic growth and jobs.” They never addressed the very definite harm this project would do to our existing industries, businesses, and jobs that are dependent on our bay and on access to the Ocean. They never honestly addressed the environmental damage tied to the project. They never once said anything about this facility becoming the second largest air polluter in Oregon with all that pollution being carried by the prevailing winds into our cities, creating asthma and other problems for our children and vulnerable adults.
In America, the public has a right and a responsibility to speak out against wrongdoing and potentially harmful acts. Fortunately, there are a lot of local people trying to protect our community by opposing this high-risk LNG project. Pembina and its predecessors responded to the opposition the way a predatory, greed-driven entity can be expected to. The same way totalitarian governments also respond. They developed a program to intimidate those opposing this project. They hired companies that track and monitor terrorist groups to surveil our friends and neighbors.
Pembina enlisted local sheriff's departments to help them conduct their illicit surveillance program. They paid to hire deputies to provide security for a nonexistent facility then had them check people’s emails and phones. When this surveillance came to light, Pembina stopped payments and left county taxpayers to pay their salaries. Pembina funds also helped Coos County buy an armored vehicle with a crowd control “sound cannon” even though opposition to this project has never been violent. Our sheriff's department is here to protect us, not the interests of some foreign entity here to take advantage of us.
The way Pembina responded to the surveillance situation should give you a good idea of how much local governments should trust their promise to pay “Community Enhancement Payments” instead of taxes.
Is this the kind of company you want to rely on for the well-being of our home?
Richard Kuznitsky
North Bend
