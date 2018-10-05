There is an interesting article in Grand Junction Colorado's “The Sentinel” which features a visit from our very own County Commissioner John Sweet (see https://www.gjsentinel.com/news/western_colorado/geopolitical-case-for-jordan-cove/article_cd728716-b64a-11e8-9ed7-10604b9f7e7c.html). At the end of the article Sweet is referred to as saying he wants to get educated about gas production. Well its about time, I say!
It is also worthy of note that it is the Colorado gas producers who will be educating him. These are people who have a stake in stopping a November Colorado ballot initiative that could shut down drilling in Colorado. As The Sentinel puts it “ ... Meanwhile, observers ... worry about what Colorado voters might decide on this fall's ballot, which includes a measure that would require 2,500-foot setbacks between drilling and homes and vulnerable areas such as streams, lakes, parks and open space. The industry and its supporters say the measure could largely shut down drilling in Colorado.”
By allowing himself to be educated by only the gas producers, Sweet becomes more of an industry advocate and less of a commissioner who has the long-term future of Coos County on his agenda. Such one sided “education” easily leads to further public misrepresentation of the impact of the Jordan Cove project, by ignoring “education” about the social problems, similar projects have caused in the Dakota's and Texas.
Our county commission needs at least one person on it who recognizes the understated risks and problems of the project, and is willing to strongly and publicly push back.
Vote KATY for Coos!
Michael Krumper
North Bend