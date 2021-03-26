I realize it may be too late to change, but I was walking my dog in Topits Park today by, what I believe is the site for the new library. It was hard to tell from the original maps/drawings that were in the paper, but if the site is due north of the National Guard Armory, that site is currently a swamp. There is standing water almost everywhere you look to the south of the paved path.
I really have to wonder if the council jumped the gun on this one? I would think it would require an enormous amount of site preparation and landfill. Is it too late to go back to the site by the Dodge dealership? If the councilors haven't been out to the site, it might be worth their time and our money for them to go take a look.
June Willoughby
Coos Bay
