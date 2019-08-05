Kentucky pipeline explosion questions LNG safety. The explosion killed a 58-year-old woman, injured several others, destroyed several homes, sent flames 300 feet into the air, left a large crater in the ground. The explosion was so large it was seen on weather radar and this was only a 30" diameter high pressure natural gas pipeline. There are no answers yet as to why the pipeline exploded, a leak, failure, human error. But they are probably not going to find out it was caused by an earthquake or tsunami. Is having a pipeline like this here in Oregon worth the financial benefits knowing that this could happen here.
Peter Brandt
Coos Bay