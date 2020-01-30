I commend Coos Bay City Councilors Di Novo, Matthews and Farmer, who voted against the wholesale destruction of our bay by the Jordan Cove Project. These three have demonstrated an ability to weigh economic gains against environmental losses with respect to the long-term viability of our community.
That ability in our leaders is exactly what we need on the City Council for a bright future, It was particularly heartening to see them vote no in the faces of strangers to our town who had been brought in by bus by Pembina. I wonder if those interlopers were paid anything more than the baby-blue vests they wore?
For Councilors Miles, Kilmer, Marler and Mayor Joe Benetti, who approved the scraping of the channel, I have a proverb: "It's an ill bird that fouls its own nest."
Janice Williams is a keen observer of the machinations of Pembina. She notes the collapse in price of the natural gas market and wonders if Pembina is wavering on Jordan Cove. Watch what they do, not what they say.
In fact, the Natural Gas Continuous Contract fell from $15.78 in 2005 to $1.61 in 2016, and it is hovering around $1.61 today. That's a 90 % drop and it's why traders call natural gas "the widow maker." Prices will fluctuate, but will they ever again get high enough to economically justify the tremendous dollar cost of the ill-fated Jordan Cove?
In April of last year, Pembina (aka Satan dressed in Baby Blue) withdrew its financial support from the Sheriff's Office special program to protect Jordan Cove. Now the department is doing a tap-dance to try to keep those five officers employed. At whose expense?
And breaking news: Pembina has withdrawn its application to the Oregon Department of State Lands for a removal-fill permit. I reckon there were just too many questions to answer.
Of course, "The opera ain't over till the fat lady sings," but it sure looks and sounds like she's warming up offstage.
Ron Dudas
Coos Bay