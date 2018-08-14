I wonder how much of the local opposition to the LNG facility has been influenced by Russian propaganda. See the March 1, 2018, report, "Russian Attempts to Influence U.S. Domestic Energy Markets by Exploiting Social Media". See: https://science.house.gov/sites/republicans.science.house.gov/files/documents/SST%20Staff%20Report%20-%20Russian%20Attempts%20to%20Influence%20U.S.%20Domestic%20Energy%20Markets%20by%20Exploiting%20Social%20Media%2003.01.18.pdf
Russia appears to have spread a great deal of misinformation about American energy efforts. How many locals fell for the propaganda?
Jim Innes
Coos Bay