My father, L.J. Simpson, told me he was so proud of giving a gift of land to the State of Oregon for a park which is now known as Cape Arago State Park.
He also gave land to the City of North Bend, which is known as Simpson Park. According to dad, the beautiful trees he planted there would be a wonderful wind break for the city. He specified they were not to be cut down or harmed in any way.
My son had called for their protection once before, but the city wouldn't listen. My question now is it legal to cut down a tree in a state park?
Barbara Simpson Griffin
North Bend
