Listen to Captain Duckworth speak with gratitude how her body was retrieved when the Army Black Hawk helicopter she was piloting was downed over Iraq in 2004. They thought she was dead due to extent of damage to her body and the amount of blood she had shed. They risked their lives to bring what they thought was her corpse, home. It was because of their honor she lives and continues her service to OUR America as a United States senator.
Today, these sacrifices of our men and women in the military are being defiled by individuals serving personal profit and power. Where is the gratitude? The perverted loyalists to ‘What’s in it for me?’ tout the economy is more important than human life. Propagandizing that the New York Stock Exchange reflects the American economy is malevolent at best.
Look instead at the service of volunteer food banks struggling to feed OUR American families and the closure of schools which have over the years become food distribution centers to feed OUR children with free and reduced breakfasts, lunches and “Sack Suppers” served at the end of each school day. Look into a child’s eyes who has no home. I have. It is heartbreaking.
Last October, Keene, Texas became the home for a 256-acre campus for a Louis Vuitton workshop where workers would be trained to produce luxury products with a Made in America label. The art of the deal came with a 10-year 75% tax abatement. Texas’ minimum wage is $7.25 an hour according to paycor.com. Guess the three people who attended the ribbon cutting photo opportunity? The CEO and Louis Vuitton chairman Bernard Arnault, the third richest man in the world, was also there.
A modern-day “Let them eat cake" moment. Louis Vuitton handbags comfortably range from $1,356 to $2,640, although you will need $3,850 to bring the Dauphine MM handbag "home." I didn’t check if there was a shipping and handling charge.
So, what do you choose to invest in? Oregon School District, oregonsd.org lists K-12 breakfast at $1.85 while the lunches for grades K-4 are $2.85, grades 5-8 $3.05, and grades 9-12 being $3.25. One $1,356 handbag buys 3,390 servings of milk.
I choose to vote and invest not in a bag, wind or otherwise, but in US, the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave. Our America. United.
Sue Powrie
Myrtle Point
