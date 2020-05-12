Timm Slater has made Bob Main’s long held dream of being accepted by the North County chamber crowd a reality with his recent letter promoting Main’s reelection to the county commission. However, Slater’s lackluster endorsement is less a commendation of Main’s prowess as a leader and commissioner than it is a condemnation of the anti-LNG candidates he is facing in the upcoming primary.
Let’s be clear, Bob Main’s primary interest is Bob Main. Consider that he even campaigned against a citizen initiative that would have protected county landowners from a foreign company, namely Pembina, using eminent domain against US landowners’ property to benefit Canadian shareholders. Unfortunately, all too often incumbents burrow into their offices like a tic and as a double dipper Main is beginning to suck some serious money from the county taxpayers.
During Main’s tenure county services have declined despite a 3% annual property tax increase we all pay. At the same time, he has voted three ties to give himself a raise. Don’t forget that he orchestrated the appointments of Fred Messerle and Cam Parry to the commission which brought about tremendous upheaval and cost us the solid waste incinerator. All our rates have gone up under the “new” program.
Even though the county voters opposed a county administrator by a wide margin he supported the creation of a new finance position, a de facto administrator, to circumvent the electorate.
More than ever we need fresh ways of approaching age old as well as brand-new problems and Main’s lack of imagination leaves him ill prepared to cope or innovate during a time when innovation is critical.
Main’s had his chance and now it is time for the voters to retire him and let someone new with fresh eyes and plenty of energy roll up their sleeves and dig in. Do not vote for another chamber puppet, do not reelect Bob Main.
Mary Geddry
Coquille
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In