In recent weeks, I’ve heard numerous Media outlets repeat the calls from groups like Black Lives Matter that Police Departments be “defunded." These calls have also been repeated by Democratic leads such as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Bill DeBlasio, nine members of the Minneapolis City Council and many others.
I was once a deputy sheriff in a rural county in California, and have lived in two rural counties (Coos and Klamath) since moving to Oregon.
I have experienced first hand what it’s like to respond to a violent or worse, unknown trouble call by myself with no help on the way. Even worse is the homeowner who is experiencing a break-in and the only help is 30-45 minutes out.
Funding for rural sheriff’s departments should be increased, not “defunded.” The OSP is currently downsizing due to budget cut backs in effect by Kate Brown. Put yourself in a trooper's vehicle stopping a know murder suspect and again, the only help is too far out to do any good. Or a terrible vehicle accident with multiple victims and you’re the only one that can provide very limited medical assistance. “Defund”? Their budget should be increased two-fold just to make up for the cuts Ms. Brown very unrealistically felt were necessary.
As for police departments, whether they be the North Bend PD, Portland or New York City, we live by the rule of law. I agree that every law isn’t reasonable or necessary, but the law it is. Thank God that we have in our society men and women who are willing to enforce these laws. But more importantly, they are also there when tragedy hits, to offer comfort and help. They are there running in to protect your children when some madman starts shooting up a mall, grocery store or, God forbid, a school. That’s them as they pass you running out.
Policing is a calling. I know that most reading this won’t understand that but to be a cop is knowing that you’ll never make much money, you sacrifice way too many nights and holidays at home with your family, you might not make it home at end of shift and although you don’t dwell on this, it’s always there, lurking somewhere in the back of your mind.
You're cursed at, spit on, and called every vile name in the book.
Robert Benjamin
Myrtle Point
