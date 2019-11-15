School choice is a great thing for Oregon parents and students. I applaud the Coquille School District for offering their families options such as the Winter Lakes schools. However, a recent story about Winter Lakes (The World, Nov. 9, Coquille School District's Winter Lakes went from an idea to two new schools) contained several inaccuracies about Oregon Connections Academy (ORCA), a popular choice of free public online school for more than 4,000 students across the state.
Oregon Connections Academy, similar to Winter Lakes, is a pioneer in school choice, because it is the first statewide full-time online public charter school in Oregon, established in 2005. Contrary to what the article stated, Oregon Connections Academy is based in Oregon and is governed by an independent, nonprofit board of directors, all who are Oregonians.
As many districts have contracts for various services such as busing, Student Information Systems, curriculum and other support services, we also have contracts for some various services with the Connections Academy corporation, or Pearson Online and Blended Learning. It is critical to note that Oregon Connections Academy is a public charter school in our state where our teachers and staff are also here in Oregon serving our Oregon students.
One other clarification, while the article mentioned 80 students enrolled in Oregon Connections Academy during the 2010-11 school year, our records show there were 13 students enrolled in Oregon Connections Academy.
Oregon Connections Academy also works hard to personalize education to meet the learning needs of students. That’s why our annual parent surveys indicate 90% of our families give us high marks. The surveys also show many families are enrolling their children in Oregon Connections Academy because of a desire for a flexible schedule, a safe learning environment, and more parental involvement in their child’s education.
We wish Winter Lakes the best of luck with their changes ahead. We firmly believe in supporting all students and families in choosing the best educational option for them.
Allison Galvin
Executive Director, Oregon Connections Academy
Mill City