We are fortunate in coastal Oregon to have U.S. Congressman DeFazio and Oregon State Representative Caddy McKeown, a local, to represent us. Both of these long-time representatives of our area are known for their moderate politics and professionalism.
Their civility and cooperation were apparent when they recently met at the campaign headquarters of Coos County Democrats in downtown Coos Bay. Also apparent was their emphasis on projects critical for our area outside of the fray of partisan politics — roads and bridges, senior care, and public education.
Traditionally these campaigns work separately but in Coos Bay, these campaigns are coming together to work out of the Democratic Party headquarters, where cooperation is the goal. Here is a common meeting place for a wide variety of groups that don't agree on everything, but do agree it's time for a change in the tone of politics. We're tired of negative, destructive politics, and we want to see cooperation towards a common goal, that of helping the people of Coos County no matter their political affiliation. All politics are local, so they say, and not only do DeFazio and McKeown have each others' backs, they have ours, too. Both candidates have my vote, and I hope they have yours, too.
Richard Wilson
North Bend