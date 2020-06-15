Having grown up a Democrat, and having voted for JFK while a university student, I knew in my heart of hearts the conservative’s message was for me, and my party affiliation changed under President Reagan.
It was during that time that the quote I mentioned relative to “We will bury you” came to my attention and I filed it back then along side the “45 Communist Goals as read into the Congressional Record, January, 1963, and recently came across both while cleaning out old files.
Was my original “bury you” quote totally accurate. Got me? However, while addressing the Western Bloc on November 18, 1956, Khrushchev stated: “Whether you like it or not, history is on our side. We will bury you!” The speech prompted the envoys from twelve NATO nations and Israel to leave the room.
In another public speech Khrushchev declared: "We must take a shovel and dig a deep grave, and bury colonialism as deep as we can.” So, to state the “bury you” comment never existed is quite
disingenuous.
As to the 45 Communist Goals, read them with a fair mind, and if you can, tell us that many do not apply to what is occurring today, and are not aligned to the remainder of my comment, which were curiously ignored in the rebuttal by Mr. Dubs.
